The problems facing nurses in Ireland, including low wages and lack of work opportunities at home, have been well documented. But they also have to cope with the stresses of the job itself.

Carmel Sheridan, psychotherapist and author of The Mindful Nurse, is an advocate of mindfulness and compassion as self-care practices for nurses.

"We have to pay a lot more attention to the care and wellbeing of nurses," she says. "Nurses are great at caring for everyone else around them, but they tend to neglect their own self-care."

A third of nurses are said to have experienced symptoms of burn-out. Mental health nurse and senator Maire Devine has encountered this many times, having spoken to nurses who cry going into work.

She feels the UK has a much better reputation than Ireland when it comes to looking after their nurses: "The NHS has a more embracing, holistic approach."

Listen to the full interview below: