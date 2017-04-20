Do we have a gluten-free 'fad' in Ireland?

According to Bord Bia research, one in five people are buying gluten-free products, even though only one per cent of the population has coeliac disease.

Fergal O'Sullivan, CEO of the Coeliac Society of Ireland, and dietitian Orla Walsh joined us to explain how gluten affects people and what the signs of an intolerance are.

People with coeliac disease can't consume wheat, barley or rye. Symptoms can include diarrhoea, weight loss, vomiting and lethargy, and more serious complications can arise.

Fergal says that, despite only one per cent of the population being affected, a third of these people are estimated to be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

Coeliac disease can develop at any stage in life, so it's important to keep an eye out for any symptoms. It's dangerous to self-diagnose, and if you remove gluten from your diet without first seeing a medical professional, it can be difficult to test properly for the condition.

Treatment for coeliac disease involves adapting your dietary lifestyle. There is no medication available to manage the condition.

Orla suggests one possible reason for so many people without the condition adopting a gluten-free diet: "They might remove the likes of biscuits and all of a sudden feel much better, which they attribute to cutting out gluten rather than high-sugar foods."

