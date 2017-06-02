Over 10,000 touts and opportunists have attempted to get tickets for this weekend's Manchester benefit concert at Old Trafford cricket ground.

The event, which will be televised, is being held to raise money for the victims and families affected by the terror attack which took place at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena a couple of weeks ago.

Ticketmaster confirmed that it had received 'unscrupulous' applications for free tickets, which had been set aside for those who were at the Manchester Arena concert.

Jennifer Gannon told us more about the story.