Psychological abuse and controlling behaviour in a relationship is set to become a crime under new legislation.

Lorraine Clifford Lee, Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Justice, Children and Youth Affairs, explained what this will mean: The legislation makes it an offence punishable by up to five years in prison."

"Psychological abuse and controlling behaviour can be quite prevalent in some relationships that then progresses to more serious offences, such as murder. It's to recognise that it's not acceptable."

Caitriona Gleeson, Programme and Communications Manager with Safe Ireland, said: "It's really a pattern of sustained emotional abuse."

"It's an overall umbrella offence that captures all of the incidents that abusers use to control and cause people to live in fear and deny them their liberty."

Caitriona added that as many as one in three women in Ireland are living or have lived in a controlled and abusive relationship.