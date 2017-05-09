A new report has suggested that millennials are likely to last eight months in a job before giving it up.

We were joined by Lisa Smith of Engage Smith, who told us what millennials are looking for in a job and the reasons why they might decide to move on so quickly.

"There's a lot of choice out there for today's generation, so we are finding that job hopping is starting to come into play quite dramatically."

Do you agree? Are millennials really any different from other generations in their career expectations?

Listen below: