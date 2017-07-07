I Found My Tribe is an inspiring and beautifully written account of family life through a serious illness. Its author, Ruth Fitzmaurice, joined us to tell the extraordinary story behind the book.

Ruth's husband Simon, a film director and writer, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2008.

MND is a progressive disease that attacks the nervous system and causes loss of function. Simon is now on a ventilator, having gone into respiratory failure in 2010, and can only move his eyes. He communicates through voice technology.

As Ruth explained, "It doesn't affect your brain, so he was still completely Simon."

Although Simon's illness has posed challenges for the family, they have been determined to make the most of life. Ruth and Simon have five children, and their twins were born in 2012. This was an event which provided "a boost for the whole family."

"It was a no-brainer, the opposite of death and being in hospital for four months. Babies are the ultimate distraction from illness and death."

Ruth says that being a parent took priority over caring for herself.

"When you're in the thick of young children, you don't really think about yourself much. That's always been my answer to any of the pain and the stress of illness in our lives - if it's difficult I throw a puppy or a baby into the mix, and that kind of chaos makes me happy."

Ruth's book details her passion for swimming in the sea near her home in Greystones and how it has helped her cope with the more difficult times. She was prompted to write by keeping a journal throughout the process of Simon's diagnosis, which ultimately led to a book deal. She describes this as a whirlwind.

Spending time in the sea has also allowed her to befriend others who have dealt with similarly tough challenges.

"I was forced to go out past the boundaries of our home and look elsewhere for a bit of solace. I was gifted these amazing friends who I now count as family."

"To have a friend who is going through something similar and can understand is a gift. It's a real bonding process."