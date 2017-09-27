Ahead of a referendum on the 8th Amendment, which was confirmed yesterday, should Leo Varadkar make his feelings clear about the abortion campaign?

Sarah Bardon, Political Reporter with the Irish Times, feels it would be "premature" for the Taoiseach to take a stand on either side right now.

"It's probably a little bit premature for criticism to be directed at him because in reality we don't know the question that would be put to the people."

Daniel McConnell, Political Editor of the Irish Examiner, mentioned that he has already made some comment on his views: "He went as far as to say he's uncomfortable with the status quo and the issue of equal rights to the mother and the child, and that we need to clarify all of this and do something about it."

"I think his reluctance to speak in the current situation is that he doesn't want to undermine the work of the committee."