We are all aware of the problem with hospital waiting lists in Ireland, but there's another problem which could be making things worse: people who fail to show up for their appointments.

Dr. Ruairi Hanley told us that 135,000 people failed to attend outpatient appointments last year, and didn't tell the hospital they wouldn't be coming. There are 660,000 people currently on waiting lists, many of whom, Ruairi feels, could have been given these appointments instead.

Referring to those who make no effort to cancel their appointments, Ruairi said, "It's a selfish and very irresponsible act. We have a problem in Ireland with personal responsibility. Anything free is invariably abused."

He acknowledged that there are occasions where the hospitals are at fault, such as when patients try calling but are unable to get through: "There is definitely an issue with HSE communications."

Ruairi doesn't believe that texting patients makes any difference to the problem, because people are constantly changing their phones. He does, however, see another solution.

"For people who genuinely made no effort, I would fine them."