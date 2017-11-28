Responsibility for collection of the TV license fee may be moved to the Revenue Commissioners.

Eamon Ryan, Green Party TD and member of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment, explained why: "The current system isn't working."

"It costs about €12 million to collect and about 15% of people don't pay. It's an archaic system that pretends everything is watched on television when in reality we watch things on our phones and tablets."

Larry Bass, founder and CEO OF ShinAwil and member of the Irish Film Board, told us why he would be in favour of doubling the license fee from €160 a year to €320.

"We've fallen so far behind the rest of the world that we will soon not be able to fund Irish content."

"We haven't had an increase to the license fee since 2008. We're collecting it in a way that's very expensive. So if we're really serious about valuing ourselves as Irish, we need to invest in telling Irish stories to Irish people and not always consuming international media."