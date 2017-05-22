With Enda Kenny stepping down as leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney are now going head to head in the bid to replace him.

Simon Coveney joined us in studio to outline the reasons why he feels he's the right man for the job.

"I'm not the kind of person who, just because I got off to a bad start, gives up on things. I'm in politics for nearly 20 years now. I take on challenges, I like to push boundaries and I want to use the ambition that I have to lead the party."

When asked how he would differ from Enda Kenny as a leader, Coveney said:

"I think he was a fantastic people person. His optimism and energy was exactly what the country needed. What I want from the party now is to stretch ourselves beyond economic management. I really do believe in the concept of social justice. That's why I'm in politics."

"I'm somebody who looks for and wants to find big challenges and solutions for them, and that's what I want to do as a Taoiseach also."

Coveney was also asked about his current role as Minister for Housing and where he stands on key issues like abortion and the right to strike.

If you missed it, you can also see our Facebook Live video of Simon Coveney in the studio by checking out the Today FM Facebook page.