A new study looking at 14 to 24-year-olds in Britain has found that social media has a negative impact on young people's mental health.

Instagram was found to have the worst impact, deepening feelings of inadequacy and anxiety. Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter were also considered harmful.

Cliona Curley, programme manager of CyberSafe Ireland, discussed these findings and what they mean for the wellbeing of young people.