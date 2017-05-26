Stefanie Preissner has had success as a writer for both stage and screen.

She's now exploring what adulthood means in her new RTE documentary series, How To Adult.

"Because I was always the kid at school who put their hand up to ask the question that everyone was too afraid to ask, I decided to go out into the world and get the information I need and bring it back," Stefanie explained when discussing how the series came about.

She spoke about the differences between young adults now and their parents, and how the reality of adulthood is often different from what we imagine it to be as children.

"My generation saw their parents struggling with things like mortgages and the economy crash and it was a very scary time. Nowadays we don't have the same sort of lifestyle. We don't get into a job at 16 or 18 and stay in it until we're 65. There's mobility of labour."

Listen to the full interview below: