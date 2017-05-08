Stephen Fry is being investigated for blasphemy by the Gardai.

A complaint was made to Ennis Garda Station about the TV star's comments on the existence of God, which he made during an appearance on RTE's The Meaning of Life in 2015.

Fry's comments included, "Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?"

The member of the public who reported Fry's remarks felt that they were a criminal offence under the Defamation Act 2009.

Michael Nugent of Atheist Ireland, Eoin O'Dell of the School of Law at TCD and Dr. Ali Selim of the Islamic Cultural Centre joined us to discuss Ireland's blasphemy law, how it works and whether we should have one at all.

They also talked about the law's impact on media outlets. Michael Nugent says, "It has a self-censoring effect, even if it isn't formally enforced."

Listen to the full interview below: