The new college year has started, and students have been struggling to find accommodation in the current rental crisis.

Lily Brennan, a third year student at Trinity College Dublin, has been sleeping on the couches of friends and relatives while searching for somewhere to live. She has been looking for the past four weeks with no success.

Lily, who is from Kilkenny, had a place last year but says that this year it has been "impossible."

She also warns about the dangers of being scammed, and says that this is especially easy for Erasmus students who may not have lived away from home before.

USI President Michael Kerrigan says, "We've been saying since 2007 that this was coming. It's only getting worse, and unfortunately Lily's situation isn't uncommon."

Michael says that accommodation prices are "scandalous."

"The only solution we're offering is trying to get students into digs-style accommodation."