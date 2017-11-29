Our resident tech guru Andy O'Donoghue is joined by movie critic Brian Lloyd and Aoife Barry from The Journal to review some of the hottest gadgets this Christmas.

Make it snappy!

Lumix GH5 - Starts at €1929

4K Mirrorless ILC Camera

20.3 Megapixels,

Video 4K 60p

Dual Image Stabilization 2

WiFi + Bluetooth

The LUMIX GH5 is built like a tank to withstand even heavy use out in the field. It is freezeproof down to -10-degrees in addition to splash / dustproof construction thanks to weather sealing on every joint, dial, and button. A magnesium alloy full die-cast armor frame makes the body lightweight yet durable while bringing ruggedness to the compact size. Designed to go go everywhere you can.

Canon EOS M6 €799

• 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

• 3.0" Tilting Touchscreen LCD

• Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

• Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC, Bluetooth

• Up to 9 fps Shooting and ISO 25600



“Portable enough to slip into a pocket or bag, the EOS M6 lets you be spontaneous with photography – capturing unexpected moments with clarity and creativity, using a camera you can take everywhere.”

“Always-on Bluetooth® and NFC make it easy to link the EOS M6 to a smartphone or tablet computer via Wi-Fi. Once connected you can browse images and share them with friends via the cloud. You can even control the camera remotely, seeing what it sees on your device’s screen.”

Available at Currys PC World.

Virtual Reality

Samsung Gear VR4 - RRP €139

Yes, you need a Samsung phone but it works back to S6 and we should note, this is powered by Oculus technology, the people (now owned by Facebook) who made VR mainstream.

Incredibly comfortable to wear

Best value VR experience available

New controller remote, which is brilliant

Rise and Shine

Lumie Bodyclock Active €119.99

Bodyclock Active 250 adds audio options to versatile light settings to make an all-purpose bedroom light.Bodyclock is the refreshing way to wake up. It's effective for healthy sleep, sports training, energy at work, and a useful complement to a lightbox in treating SAD.



Lots of features including:

15 to 90 minute intervals to wake you naturally

Also a wind-down mode for bedtime

White noise generator

Dawn chorus, including rooster calls!

Dimable night-light

Random on-off mode as security feature if you’re away

Fitbit Ionic - RRP €379.99

New watch, and Fitbit’s first attempt at a full smartwatch.

SmartTrak – auto-recognise exercise

DAYS! Of battery life

Waterproof, and records swimming as an exercise

very clever built in onscreen coach feature, which shows you exercises before you do them and uses a sort of personal trainer mode. Sounds twee, works really well.

