If you're into healthy eating, it can be hard to keep up with the sheer number of diet recommendations that are out there.

Max Lowery is a personal trainer, online health coach and author of The 2 Meal Day, and as the title of his book suggests, he is an advocate of eating two meals a day with "intermittent fasting."

He insists it's "not a fad." So what's it all about?

"By restricting how often you eat, not restricting calories, you're able to tap into your stored body fat for energy," he says. "It's all about eating good quality home-cooked food. It's not an excuse to skip a meal and then eat rubbish food afterwards."

