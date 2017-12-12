This week on The Last Word we're looking at some of the best books you can buy for Christmas.

Today we were joined by Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon from GastroGays.com to discuss some of the best cookery books out there.

See below for the full list of books:

The Celebrity Chef

At My Table - Nigella Lawson

The Baking Book

Home Baking - Rachel Allen

The Comforting Book

Comfort - John Whaite

The Lifestyle Book

A Sense Of Home - Helen James

The Festive Book

Christmas Chronicles - Nigel Slater

The Perfect Stocking Filler

The Gannet's Gastronomic Miscellany - Killian Fox

The Adventurous Cook

Kaukasis - Olia Hercules