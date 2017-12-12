The Best Cookery Books For Christmas
This week on The Last Word we're looking at some of the best books you can buy for Christmas.
Today we were joined by Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon from GastroGays.com to discuss some of the best cookery books out there.
See below for the full list of books:
The Celebrity Chef
At My Table - Nigella Lawson
The Baking Book
Home Baking - Rachel Allen
The Comforting Book
Comfort - John Whaite
The Lifestyle Book
A Sense Of Home - Helen James
The Festive Book
Christmas Chronicles - Nigel Slater
The Perfect Stocking Filler
The Gannet's Gastronomic Miscellany - Killian Fox
The Adventurous Cook
Kaukasis - Olia Hercules