The Best Craft Beer For Christmas
All this week we've been looking at the best drinks you can buy for Christmas.
We were joined this evening by Today FM's Joe Donnelly and beer consultant and reviewer Susan Boyle, who is also one half of Two Sisters Brewing, to give us their pick of craft beers.
See the list of their choices below:
- White Hag Yule Christmas Ale
- YellowBelly Red Noir
- Rascal's Milkshake Stout
- Galway Bay Full Sail IPA
- Mescan Brewery Special Reserve
- 8 Degrees "Oak King" Belgian Brett ale
- O'Hara's Barrel Aged Leann Folláin Irish Stout
- Fullers Vintage Ale 2014