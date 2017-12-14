The Best Non-Fiction Books Of The Year
This week on The Last Word we've been hearing about the best books of 2017.
Today we heard from Nadine O'Regan, arts editor of the Sunday Business Post, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe about their favourite non-fiction books of the year.
See below for the full list of Nadine and Paschal's selections:
- I Am, I Am, I Am - Maggie O'Farrell
- I Found My Tribe - Ruth Fitzmaurice
- Rock Bottom - Michael Odell
- Winter Papers Edited - Kevin Barry and Olivia Smith
- Option B - Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
- Motherfocloir - Darach O'Seaghdha
- The Mother of All Questions: Further Feminisms - Rebecca Solni
- To Be a Machine - Mark O'Connell
- The Once and Future Liberal - Mark Lilla
- First Confession - Chris Patten
- On Tyranny - Timothy D Snyder
- A World in Disarray – Richard Haas
- What Happened - Hillary Clinton