The Best Sports Books Of 2017
Looking for a good sports book to add to your Christmas list?
Sunday Independent sports writer Paul Kimmage and Irish rugby captain Niamh Briggs joined us to run through their recommendations.
See below for a list of some of the books discussed.
- The Choice - Philly McMahon
- The Warrior's Code - Jackie Tyrrell
- Jayo - Jason Sherlock
- Gooch - Colm Cooper
- The Pursuit Of Perfection - Donal McAnallen
- When Lions Roared - Tom English
- Boy Wonder - Dave Hannigan
- The Ascent - Barry Ryan
- Game Changer - Fergus Connolly
- Centaur - Declan Murphy
- Behind The Lines - The42
Listen to the full discussion: