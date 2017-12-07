Consumers are being warned about buying counterfeit products at Christmas after substances like arsenic and lead were found in some fake make-up.

Aoife Farrell, Cosmetics Compliance Manager with the Health Products Regulatory Authority, says that every year they see an influx of counterfeit products coming in for the Christmas market.

"We send them for testing for a range of heavy metals. These are substances that are banned under EU regulations. Arsenic is known to cause cancer."

Beauty and fashion writer Triona McCarthy has heard from a number of people on Twitter who have come into contact with these products and experienced reactions such as swollen eyes.

"These products are so expensive. Even friends of mine who are quite savvy have fallen foul to this because you can easily be fooled. Putting stuff on your face that's fake is so bad."

But it's not just make-up that people should be careful about. John Kennedy, editor of Silicon Republic, warns about the dangers of buying cheaper brand electronic products such as phone chargers.

"When people start cutting corners and taking the cheaper route when getting chargers for their smartphones, the danger is that your house could go on fire."

The advice given is to always make sure your products have been properly tested and approved for safe use.