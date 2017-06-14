The Handmaid's Tale has been attracting huge attention lately. The series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, is currently airing on Channel 4 and deals with the subjugation of women in a dystopian society.

Patrick Freyne and Jennifer Gannon both agree that the series is brilliant, but that you can't fail to be disturbed by its "very dark, nightmarish world."

In our weekly TV slot, Patrick and Jennifer also discussed Simon Delaney's very popular appearance in Coronation Street, the backlash to the proposed relocation of the Fair City set, and speculation surrounding the possible creation of Ireland's Got Talent.