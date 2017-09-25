NFL players have continued their protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the American national anthem at the start of games.

The protests have drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Paul Kimmage and Dave Hannigan discussed the story and how Trump's remarks have caused racial tensions to flare up once again.

Paul was also joined by Tony Cascarino for a look at the weekend's Premier League action, and by Brendan Fanning to discuss Ireland's chances of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

