It's been another eventful year of news and politics, both good and bad.

We've seen how Brexit has impacted on Ireland. US President Donald Trump has caused a lot of drama during his first year in office. The Harvey Weinstein case has resulted in several other sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood coming to light, and there have been some notable celebrity deaths.

Lise Hand, Roe McDermott and Michael Cogley joined us to discuss all of these events and more in our review of 2017.

Listen below: