Throughout our Dare To Care campaign we've heard many people's personal stories of how their lives have been affected by cancer.

On The Last Word, we spoke to one man who lost both his wife and eldest son to cancer within seven weeks.

John Audley from Mayo spoke about how his world was "turned upside down" when his son Shaun was diagnosed with leukaemia as a teenager in 2006. He was given a 50/50 prognosis and spent months in hospital, during which time the whole family had to move to Dublin to be with him.

Shaun recovered from his illness and got the all-clear. He went to Australia with friends in 2014, but had only been there for a few months when he found a lump in his neck. This time it was a neuroendocrine tumour, unrelated to his previous cancer.

Shaun's tumour was very aggressive and grew "at a crazy rate", and he underwent gruelling surgery to have it removed.

But the family were dealt a further blow when it was then discovered he had a tumour on his pancreas.

In the midst of all of this, Shaun's mother Fiona was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had six rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was given the all-clear. However, she later found the same cancer in her other breast. This time it was incurable. But throughout her own illness, Fiona's priority was her son.

"She needed to focus on herself, but she couldn't," said John. "Her nature was to look after Shaun first."

Sadly, Shaun passed away in December 2016, aged 24. Fiona passed away seven weeks later, aged 44.

John says the support he has received from friends, family and hospital staff has been brilliant. He and his other son, Gary, have a very strong relationship and he says, "We're not afraid to talk about things."

Naomi Fitzgibbon from the Irish Cancer Society said, "This does happen to so many people."

"The most important thing we are doing is finding out how we can prevent people from dying from cancer, and that's why research is so important."

