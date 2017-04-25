The row continues over the government's decision to give the Sisters of Charity ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital.

It's a highly controversial move, and many are wondering exactly what effect it will have on the maternity care provided.

We were joined by Paul Cullen, Health Correspondent with the Irish Times, and Father Vincent Twomey, former Professor of Theology at Maynooth, to debate whether the Catholic ethos will 'interfere' with the running of the hospital.

Listen below: