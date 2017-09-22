The Week Trending - How Australia's Marriage Equality Campaign Differs From Our Own
Australia's same-sex marriage plebiscite is making headlines around the world, but an incident in which former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was headbutted by a member of the public has highlighted the tensions of the campaign.
How does the Australian campaign differ from our own in Ireland?
Aoife Barry and Daniel McConnell discussed this and some of the other stories making the news this week in The Week Trending.
Listen below: