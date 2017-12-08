The casting of Johnny Depp in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them has not gone down very well with some fans, due to previous allegations of abuse made against him by his former wife Amber Heard.

However, JK Rowling has voiced her support, saying that she is very happy to have him in the film.

There has been no conviction in Depp's case - so is it unfair for him to be blacklisted?

Michael Cogley and Juliette Gash discussed this and some of the other stories making the news this week, including Donald Trump's questionable eating habits.