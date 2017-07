O.J. Simpson has been granted parole after spending the past eight years in prison in Nevada for armed robbery.

The former football star had previously been aquitted in a very high-profile murder trial in 1995.

Patrick Haughey and Doireann Garrihy discussed the trial and some of the week's other stories in The Week Trending, including the issue of 15,000 dogs being destroyed in Irish dog pounds, many of whom are greyhounds.

Listen below: