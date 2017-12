On our music slot recently, Matt confessed to his dislike of 'Fairytale Of New York, one of the best loved Christmas songs of all time.

Ed Sheeran has now come in for criticism for daring to cover the song. Did he do a good job, or should he have just left it alone?

Sinead O'Carroll and Amanda Brunker joined us for The Week Trending to discuss this and some of the other stories making the news this week.

Listen below: