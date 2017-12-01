Trade unions in Poland have proposed phasing out Sunday shopping by 2020.

The idea is to allow workers to spend more time with their families.

Is it a good idea, or is it unreasonable to prevent people from shopping on whichever day of the week they want?

Breda Brown, Esther O'Moore Donoghue and Patrick Haughey joined us to discuss this and some of the other stories of the week, including actress Angela Lansbury's controversial comments on the subject of sexual harassment of women.

Listen below: