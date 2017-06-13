Recent reports have suggested that two thirds of Irish people are considered obese or overweight. But there's one woman who believes that "health paternalism is the new religion", and that the 'nanny state' is invading intimate aspects of people's lives.

Claire Fox is the director of the Institute of Ideas in London and author of I Find That Offensive. She spoke to us about her views on the subject of health, including why she doesn't think obesity is a huge problem.

"In Britain, we have teachers inspecting lunchboxes to make sure parents aren't daring to give their kids a Kit Kat. This idea that there's an obesity epidemic should be taken a little more calmly."

"These things have got carried away with themselves. I don't think health is a virtue and something we should organise our lives around. There's a danger that the authorities end up taking quite draconian steps in order to save us from ourselves, which I find patronising."

Claire feels strongly that people should have the right to do what they want when it comes to issues like diet and smoking, even if they are well aware of the health risks involved.

"I get nervous about a use of science in an advocacy way that is actually rather insulting to people's intelligence. We're not children, and there are times when you want to do things that aren't good for you."

"I'm talking about a public health industry that's fairly relentlessly arguing that we should have those decisions taken from us by rules and regulations. That's my concern."