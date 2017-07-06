CMRF Crumlin has a new fundraising campaign for Crumlin Children's Hospital which will help continue pioneering research and paediatric care, to provide a better quality of life for children with debilitating illnesses.

Eleven-year-old David Falconer from Clare has ichthyosis, a rare genetic skin condition which restricts movement and causes tightness and dryness. He has to visit Crumlin regularly for treatment.

At home and at school, David's skincare routine takes six hours and consists of bathing and applying creams. He has to do this every three and a half hours throughout the day.

David spoke about how the condition affects him. There is a risk of infections and eye damage, as his eyes don't close fully at night. However, these difficulties are things he says he is used to.

There is currently no cure for David's condition, and it took nine or ten years for him to receive a diagnosis due to how rare it is.

His father Ian explained how fundraising would help families like theirs: it would go towards day to day care, research into the conditions involved, and travel and accommodation for parents making their way to and from Dublin for their children's treatment.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, visit CMRF Crumlin's website.