The iPhone was launched ten years ago yesterday, but do you know who actually manufactures your devices?

Brian Merchant is the author of The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, which sheds light on the origins of one of the world's most innovative pieces of technology.

He explained what goes on in some of the factories and the conditions workers have to face.

"Most of these workers come from more rural, impoverished areas and they have to do overtime. You're standing on your feet for twelve hours a day doing this mind-numbing job."

"The biggest problem is psychological. If you screw up, your supervisor will publicly shame you. For a lot of people, that's the worst thing."

Brian also highlighted the suicide epidemic that continues to exist among the workers. Sadly, despite assurances from Apple that steps would be taken to improve the situation, this hasn't been the case.

"Based on my interviews and seeing the conditions first-hand, it really seems as if there has been very little substantial progress. People take the job knowing that this is a place where people die."

Does all of this mean it's unethical to purchase an iPhone? As Brian explained, Apple is far from the only company with conditions like these: "This is the reality of device production."