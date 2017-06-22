In a radio interview yesterday, Boris Johnson was unable to answer a question about how to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May called "burning injustices."

This is just one of many examples of awkward and downright bizarre interviews given by politicians over the years, both in the UK and here in Ireland. We thought we'd examine a few of them on The Last Word.

Our own regular contributor Nick Ferrari recently interviewed Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott, who had absolutely no idea how much Labour's policy to add a further 10,000 police officers would cost - despite insisting that it had been thought through.

Jeremy Corbyn also appeared unsure of costs when questioned about Labour's plans to offer free childcare to two-year-olds during a Woman's Hour interview last month.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown found himself in an embarrassing situation during the 2010 election campaign, while talking to voters on the streets. After an encounter with one particular woman, the Sky News microphone he was wearing picked up what he thought was a discreet remark to his aide - that the woman was a bigot.

Back in Ireland, Padraig Flynn complained about the difficulties in funding his lifestyle during a Late Late Show appearance in 1999, despite his high salary.

And who could forget former Taoiseach Brian Cowen's infamous "drunk or hungover" radio interview from 2010, for which he was heavily criticised?

