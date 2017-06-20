Have you ever considered that your cat may be an even bigger music fan than you?

If not... it could happen.

David Teie is a composer and soloist with America's National Symphony Orchestra, and he has written music specifically for the enjoyment of our feline friends.

His debut album, Music For Cats, was recorded thanks to funds raised via a Kickstarter campaign. He explained to us how the project came about.

"It all started when I came up with a theory on how music affects human emotions. I thought after a few years that if I was right about that, I should be able to write music effective for some other animal."

He says there is no real difference between how humans and cats connect emotionally with music: "Their emotions work generally the same, but their communications are different."

David is currently seeking Kickstarter funding for his follow-up album, Music For Cats And Humans, which is designed to appeal to both species.

So, even though you won't be able to have a deep discussion with your cat about the merits of a particular melody any time soon, at least you'll still be able to sit and listen together.