Ryanair has always offered both randomly allocated seats and those you specifically choose and pay for. But it never seems to have been a problem until now, as people travelling together have generally been seated next to each other.

Conor Pope, consumer affairs correspondent with the Irish Times, told us about the stories he has recently heard from passengers who found themselves being seated far away from their travel companions because they failed to select the paid seating option when booking their flight.

Is this a new way of trying to generate revenue and drive more passengers towards paying for their seats?

Listen below: