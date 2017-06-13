Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting took a bizarre turn as his advisers took it in turns to praise the US President and his achievements.

Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone discussed the event during our weekly US slot.

"This kind of conceit is not unique to this President or his cabinet," said Cal. "Was it kind of narcissistic? Yeah, I agree. It was a little too much."

Marion added, "This is absolutely absurd. They all speak in the exact language about Trump that he speaks about himself. How insecure and pathetic is this man?"

Other topics covered by Cal and Marion included Dennis Rodman's return to North Korea - is he an unofficial envoy?