With the warm weather we've had in Ireland lately, people are understandably keen to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

But it's also important to be aware of how we can protect our skin against conditions like melanoma.

Dr. Rupert Barry, consultant dermatologist at St. James's Hospital, spoke to us about what melanoma is.

"Melanoma is one of the three common types of skin cancer. It comes from the pigment cells which give us the colour in our skin and is due to intense occasional sunlight exposure. It usually occurs in people in their 60s or 70s and unfortunately is also one of the leading causes of mortality in people under the age of 45."

Melanoma can be recognised by a rapidly changing mole or one that changes size, shape or colour.

"When it's caught early, cure rates can be 95-100 per cent. But if it's not caught early, it can go on to cause problems."

Anne O'Leary is the founder of the Sunny Days Melanoma Cancer Awareness campaign, who are working with the Irish Skin Foundation to raise awareness of the illness. She became involved as she is a melanoma sufferer herself.

"I was diagnosed with melanoma in 2012 and at the time I knew nothing about it. Unfortunately it wasn't caught on time and it changed very rapidly."

Anne says that, when she was younger, people didn't fully understand the dangers of spending too much time in the sun without adequate skin protection.

"The knowledge and awareness wasn't there. Nobody knew what melanoma was."

The most important way of detecting melanoma at an early stage is to be aware of what your skin looks like and any pattern of change, paying particular attention to rapid or progressive changes in moles.

For more information on melanoma and other skin cancers, visit irishskin.ie.