People with heart conditions in the southeast are facing uncertainty, as Waterford University Hospital is still in need of a second cath lab, which would provide emergency cardiac care for half a million people living in the region.

Waterford is currently the only cardiac centre in the country with just one cath lab, and many patients are having to travel to Dublin to receive the care they need.

Rob Landers, chief clinical director of University Hospital Waterford, and John Tobin, who works in health equality for the southeast, joined us to discuss the issue.

