In recent years there has been an increase in the number of parents who believe that vaccines are dangerous for their children.

Dr. Ruairi Hanley joined us for our weekly health slot to discuss his frustration about the "ridiculous" anti-vaccine mindset which he says is spreading across the world.

Ruairi feels it is a selfish act for parents not to vaccinate their children, and that they can't blame particular medical conditions on a vaccine that saves lives. He says, "If this keeps up, people are going to die." He also points to the fact that diseases such as smallpox have been eradicated due to vaccines.

Ruairi believes the increased suspicion around vaccines is partly due to "scaremongering on the internet." But what can be done about it?

One solution he proposes is that child benefit payments should be linked to vaccination: "It's the only way we're going to narrow this gap and get more people vaccinated."

