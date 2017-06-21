A man was sent home from work for wearing shorts during the current heatwave. Is it fair, or should office dress codes be relaxed for uncomfortable weather conditions?

Terry Prone, director of the Communications Clinic, explained that "dress codes tend to be brought in to respect the customers or context and to respect co-workers."

However, she said, "Any sensible company should make an exception to the rules when there's freak weather."

At the same time, employees need to be mindful of which outfits just aren't acceptable for work and not go overboard.

"When you're working for a company, you must be very conscious of the branding of the company. It's not about your self-expression."

