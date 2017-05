It's that time of year again - the Eurovision semi-finals are underway, and Brendan Murray is flying the flag for Ireland in Kiev.

But do we stand any chance of getting through to the final, let alone winning? And how many of us really care about the competition? Do we take it as seriously as other countries?

Check out this year's entry below:

Patrick Freyne joins us live from Kiev and, along with Jennifer Gannon, talks all things Eurovision.