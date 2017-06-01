Donald Trump has been very vocal about his stance on climate change over the years.

Now that he is in a position of power, the US President has announced his intention to withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement.

The agreement was introduced in 2015, and the only two countries not currently on board are Nicaragua and Syria. As one of the world's most influential nations, what kind of impact would it have if the United States were to follow suit?

Marion McKeone, contributor to our weekly US slot, said of Trump, "He has this childish urge to kick over anything Barack Obama has achieved - be it healthcare, be it climate change. This was Obama's crowning glory in terms of environmental achievements."

Environmental journalist and commentator John Gibbons explained the meaning of the Paris agreement, which commits countries to publicly set out their objectives and commit to reducing emissions.

"It's not a wonderful agreement, but it's absolutely the best one we've got," he said.