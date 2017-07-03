Why Is There A Priest Shortage In Ireland?
The closure of various facilities such as pubs and post offices has had a major effect on communities in rural Ireland over the past few years. With the current priest shortage, could Catholic churches be the next thing to be impacted?
Father Tim Hazelwood from the Association of Catholic Priests joined us to talk about the reasons for the shortage of priests in Ireland, and whether making changes such as allowing priests to marry and having female priests would make any difference.