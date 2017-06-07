Small rural hospitals are frequently under threat in favour of the larger urban institutions.

Dr. Ruairi Hanley is one person who is opposed to these hospitals being phased out. He believes the idea that they can't meet demand is a myth.

"These centres of excellence simply don't exist in this country. What you have is overcrowded hospitals with people dying on trolleys."

"In the case of major trauma or complex illnesses like cancer, it makes sense for those to be centralised in major centres, and that's already happening. But there is zero evidence to show that common illnesses like pneumonia are better treated in major centres."

Ruairi objects to local hospitals being phased out for the safety of patients, calling it "complete lies."

"How can you tell someone that they're safer on a trolley in an overcrowded hospital? Overcrowding leads to death."

