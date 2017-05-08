Why We Need To Talk About Mental Health In Sport
Following the news that Everton footballer Aaron Lennon has been experiencing mental health difficulties, attentions have turned to what can be done for the wellbeing of elite athletes.
Paul Kimmage and Tony Cascarino spoke about the emotional challenges and pressure that sportspeople often face, and how there is no connection between high wages and happiness.
They also both shared their own experiences of dealing with these kind of problems during their sporting careers.
Listen below: