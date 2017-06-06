Following the tragic death of a Galway woman in a dog attack, questions are once again being raised about whether we need to look at having tougher restrictions on dog breeds.

Páraic Ó Súilleabháin, a researcher in canine-human interaction, and dog behaviourist Nanci Creedon joined us to discuss the subject of whether it's the breed that's to blame, or if people need to have a better understanding of the behaviour and training of man's best friend.

"We are a nation of dog lovers and we want to do our best for our dogs, but it's just not having the right information," Nanci said on the reasons behind aggression in dogs.

Listen to the full interview below: