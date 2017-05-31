Wonder Woman is the latest superhero to hit cinema screens. The new movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and, if early reviews are anything to go by, it looks like it could be a success.

For a preview, see the trailer below:

Filmmaker and writer Norma Bourke was very impressed. As she explained, she was "worried they might mess it up." However, she feels it's something of a trailblazer for women in film.

"For a female director to direct such a huge-budget studio picture, if this goes badly people then say, 'She couldn't hack it' and it will become much harder for women to direct films at this level."

"In terms of the content itself, you want to make sure she's genuinely heroic. You sometimes see the kind of male voyeur thing with the director. In this movie there are incredible displays of strength and power."

Norma believes Wonder Woman will inspire young girls with the way she is portrayed in the film.

Although she's not the first female superhero to have had a starring role in the movies - the likes of Supergirl came before, but wasn't critically or commercially successful - Wonder Woman looks set to make a much bigger impact.

"It's not the first, but it's the first by a female director, and it's certainly the first that's had a budget on this kind of scale," Norma said.