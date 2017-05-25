Guns N' Roses will play Slane Castle this Saturday, a venue that many Irish music fans have fond memories of.

Over the years the legendary venue has welcomed some of the biggest acts in the world, including the Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Oasis and Pearl Jam.

Nadine O'Regan and John Caddell discussed their own views on Slane and some of its key moments.

Nadine admits that Slane has always been something of a blind spot for her: "I've seen so many of the bands that have played Slane, and some of the bands I love the most have never played there."

"Slane, for some people, has become a tiny bit old hat because of that focus on the single band, when you have the likes of Electric Picnic that's offering so many acts over the course of three days."

John Caddell has seen the likes of the Stones and U2 at Slane. He says, "If the act is exciting enough, I will always go to Slane."

It seems Axl Rose is finally starting to behave himself, after years of late arrivals on stage and general bad behaviour. It remains to be seen whether Saturday's gig will go down as one of the great Slane moments.